HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Baseball Park Discussion With Baseball Hall Of Fame 05-08-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 8

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 1 – 2 p.m. Join Baseball Hall of Fame for discussion with Los Angeles Dodgers’ Senior Vice President of Planning and Development, Janet Marie Smith, best known for work on Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Will include discussion of her career which has set the standard for baseball park design for the past 30 years. Q&A available through chat function. Free, Registration required. Visit baseballhall.org/events/voices-of-the-game-Janet-Marie-Smith-20?date=0 for info.

EDUCATION ADVOCACY – 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Learn to advocate for your childs success in school in spite of disabilities or suspected disabilities with the Family Resource Network. 3 part series concludes with talk on advocacy steps. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/ for info.

STORYTIME – 10:30 a.m. Hop online with the kids for fun interactive storytime with Miss Anne at the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.

