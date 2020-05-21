HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Baseball With Hall Of Famer Al Oliver 05-22-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 22

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 11 a.m. Join Baseball Hall of Fame for conversation with former big leaguer Al Oliver on his career including playing at world cup with the Pittsburgh Pirates and playing with other Hall of Famers, then his post baseball career as a motivational speaker. Free, registration required. Visit baseballhall.org/events/geography-baseball-to-coast-20?date=0 for info.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS