HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Bigger Dreams Productions present ‘A Comedy of Tenors’ 02-18-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

COMEDY – 7:30 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents ‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ the sequel to Ken Ludwig’s ‘Lend me a Tenor.’ Cost, $20/adult. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View this years creations from the Fenimore Quilt Club. On show through 2/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 11 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

ENVIRONMENT – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Online presentation ‘Bering Seabirds and Environmental Change from 3,000 Years Ago to the Present Day’ with Dr. Douglas Causey, discussing zoo-archeology and presenting video of live birds from remote/isolated colonies in the Aleutians and the Bering Sea. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. 607-397-3815 or visit doas.us/calendar/