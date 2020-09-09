HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Botanical Art Workshop 09-10-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

ART WORKSHOP – 7 p.m. Join SDC to get started creating botanical illustrations of the natural world around you with artist Tessa Scheele. Zoom workshop presented by A.J. Read Science Discover Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/ for info.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

SELF-CARE – 2 p.m. Facebook Live demonstration on how to build your own mini Zen garden. Then stop by museum to pick-up a Take-Home kit. Presented by Arkell Museum. Visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar for info.

PARK DESIGN – 7 p.m. Learn about proposed design for Huntington Park from Stimson Landscape. Join Zoom conversation and let your voice be heard in making the Park a city center gem. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/HMLparkzoom to join the conversation.

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Hop online to enjoy prerecorded open-mic by area poets followed by presentation featuring poet & photographer Vicki Whicker of Burlington Flats. Her show ‘Bucolia: Poetry & Place’ celebrate the flora, fauna and four seasons of upstate New York. Presented by Bright Hill Press. Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/ for info.