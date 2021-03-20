By: Larissa Ryan  03/20/2021  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Bringing Broad Band To Otsego Co. 03-21-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Bringing Broad Band To Otsego Co. 03-21-21

 03/20/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Bringing Broad Band To Otsego Co.

14-19eventspage

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. ‘The Struggle to Bring Broadband to Rural America’ presented by Tim Johnson, CEO of Otsego Electric Cooperative and OEConnect. Free, registration required. 607-547-8344 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-the-village-library-23034666815

PRIDE MEETING – 7 p.m. Get ready for Pridefest 2021. Discuss what’s coming up this year, meet people in the community, learn how to get involved. Presented by Otsego Pride Alliance. 607-386-1508 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegopride/

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS
CLICK TO LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *