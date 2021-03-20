HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Bringing Broad Band To Otsego Co. 03-21-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 21

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. ‘The Struggle to Bring Broadband to Rural America’ presented by Tim Johnson, CEO of Otsego Electric Cooperative and OEConnect. Free, registration required. 607-547-8344 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-the-village-library-23034666815

PRIDE MEETING – 7 p.m. Get ready for Pridefest 2021. Discuss what’s coming up this year, meet people in the community, learn how to get involved. Presented by Otsego Pride Alliance. 607-386-1508 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegopride/