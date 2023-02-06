HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-03-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 3

PRIDE FEST – 1:30 p.m. Celebrate Pride with the Oneonta community. Parade lines up at 1 with kick-off at 1:30 and proceeds down Main Street to Muller Plaza, where local organizations will host a block party. Visit facebook.com/otsegopride/ for info.

YARD SALE DAY – All day. Cooperstown Community Yard Sale Day. Find eclectic treasures and more. Visit wearecooperstown.com/coopyardsales/ for info.

RACE THE LAKE – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up for one of the most challenging and picturesque runs in the area. Participate in the marathon, half marathon or the 5K to challenge yourself and enjoy the beauty of Otsego Lake. All races will finish at Glimmerglass State Park with a post-race lunch. Registration required, $25 entry fee for the 5K. Presented by the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com/events/2023-race-the-lake-marathon-half-marathon/

SHOOTING CONTEST—8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sign up to test your shooting skills and support the FCS Clay Target Club. Adult competition has 60 spots with the winner determined by best of 50 shots. 1st place wins 50% of contest proceeds. Youth contest has 30 spaces with winner determined by best of 25 shots (must provide proof of hunter safety education/certificate and have a parent or guardian present). Safety briefing is at 9 with contest starting at 9:30. Registration, $50/adult, $30/youth, includes clay targets. Participants supply own ammunition, firearm and safety equipment. Eye/ear protection required for participants and spectators. Spectators are invited for corn hole games, raffle baskets and a chicken BBQ meal for $10. Proceeds benefit the Franklin CS Clay Target Shooting Club. Held at Oneonta Sportsman’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or visit facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

SUSQUEHANNA PADDLE – 9 a.m. Join the Rotary Club for a fun paddle on the Susquehanna River. Enjoy the landscape and learn about environmental sustainability. $10/adult. Meet at the Crumhorn Pond Fishing Access, Maryland. Visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/rotary-district-7170-susquehanna-paddle/

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester.

FLOWER & PLANT SALE – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oneonta Garden Club presents their annual sale featuring perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables and house plants. Huntington Park, Oneonta. Visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937 for more.

BOOK & PLANT SALE – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find books, plants, movies and puzzles for sale at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit uuso.org/church-calendar/

BARN SALE – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Support the Guild of Glimmerglass Festival at this outstanding Spring Sale. Browse through treasures including sterling, crystal, fine china, artwork, new and nearly new items, and more. 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. Visit glimmerglassguild.org/events

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. Curious adults are invited to learn the basics of relief linocut and woodcut printing. 2-day class will cover history and materials involved. Students will learn sketching, carving, sharpening tools, and hand printing their design, so everybody can go home with a piece of art created and printed from their lino block. Cost, $265/non-member. Includes materials. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/

DUCK DERBY – Noon to 3 p.m. Support the Family Resource Network at the 6th Annual Duck Derby Family Fun Day, featuring ice cream, music, activities and games. Held at Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0001 or visit familyrn.org/event/6th-annual-duck-derby-family-fun-day/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

CONCERT—3 p.m. Journey through the works of one of the 20th century’s greatest pop music composers in “Back to Bacharach and Beyond,” presented by Christine and Elliot Spero. Free admission. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Enjoy the story of the children of the classic Disney villains and heroes in the imaginative theater production of Disney’s “Descendents,” presented by the Orpheus Theatre. Admission, $15/adult. Presented at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit orpheustheatre.org