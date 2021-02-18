HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Carnival Talent Show  02-19-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19

TALENT SHOW – 7 p.m. Enjoy videos submitted by Cooperstown Talent for the Cooperstown Winter Carnival. Visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for info.

COOPERSTOWN WINTER CARNIVAL – Celebrate the season with fun activities both outdoors and at home. Includes puzzles, contests, crafts, trivia night, food tasting & much more. Visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for info.

SOUP & CHILI – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by the enjoy delicious hot soup and chili this Winter Carnival. Visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for info.

BOOK SALE – Noon – 7 p.m. Stop by to pick up a new (or old) book to enjoy or donate your gently used books in need of a new home. Support the Village Library of Cooperstown. Village Board Room, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

COOKING WITH KIDS – 3 p.m. Try new recipes while having fun with your kids. Fun interactive series of cooking classes open to income eligible families. Complete 6 and get a gift card to The Shoe Department. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext.115 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/21/cooking-with-kids