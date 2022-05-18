HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: CCS Spring Jazz Concert 05-19-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 19

SPRING CONCERT – 7 p.m. Join the CCS Music Department for spring concert and recital with grades 3 – 12 and performances by the High School Jazz Band and Jazz Vocal groups. Free admission, donations to support the CCS Music Association appreciated. Stirling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/article/744669?org=cooperstown-csd

BOOKMOBILE – 9:15 – 9:40 a.m. Pick up a book, dvd from the 4 County Library system mobile library. Town Hall, West Oneonta. 607-723-8236 ext. 322 or visit fcls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/fcls

TAI CHI – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Otsego county seniors are invited to group ‘Tai Chi for arthritis.’ Practice deep breathing, moving, and help prevent falls. Free, Registration required. Presented by Otsego County Office for the Aging at New Life Fellowship Hall, Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial St., Gilbertsville. 607-547-4232

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Jump on line for virtual job fair featuring over 75 businesses with 2,000+ open positions. Presented by the New York State Department of Labor. Register at nysdolvirtual3.easyvirtualfair.com

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

LOCAL ART EXHIBIT – 6 – 8 p.m. Come celebrate the opening of the ‘Local Flavor’ art exhibit featuring all local artists. Chat with the artists while enjoying a beer or cocktail at Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta/

SPIRIT ANIMAL – 6 p.m. Join online class for discussion, meditation, more on the lore of the monthly spirit animal, the Crow, with Christene Springle at Mountain Magic Healing Studio, Schenevus. 607-287-7278 or visit www.facebook.com/ChristeneSpringleMountainMagic