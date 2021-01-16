By: Larissa Ryan  01/16/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. 01-17-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.

14-19eventspageMLK CELEBRATION – 3 p.m. Celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with the Oneonta Chapter of the NAACP. Visit www.facebook.com/OneontaAreaNAACP/ for info.

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. Hear about ‘Emerging Contaminants in Lake Otsego and the Susquehanna River” presented by Dr. Kuzminski, the talk will discuss the potential for endocrine disruption in aquatic and human life. Free, registration required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-the-village-library-23034666815

