HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Children’s Story Time With Huntington Memorial Library 07-28-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 28

STORYTIME – 10 a.m. Join Miss Kathryn for Facebook Live storytime featuring stories, songs, fun activities based around Flowers & Gardens with Huntington Memorial Library. All ages welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.

TUESDAY MARKET – Noon – 5 p.m. Crafts, produce, more available each Tuesday in July. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands. Pre-order available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine.

BOOK CLUB – 7 – 8 p.m. Join the group online to discuss this months novel ‘Wicked As You Wish’ by Rin Chupeco, an alternative history fantasy series about found family, modern magic, & belonging. Hosted by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.