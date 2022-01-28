HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Chili Dinner for a good cause 01-29-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

FUNDRAISER – 3 – 7 p.m. Raise funds for schools in the Dominican Republic and Santa Cruz while enjoying dinner of chili, cornbread, and chicken burritos. Available on a dine-in or take-out basis. All welcome, masks required. Cost, $7/adult. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1458 or visit www.facebook.com/stjamesoneonta/

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Briggs Hall, Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

RESCHEDULED – SEED SWAP DAY – 9 a.m. Bring seeds you’ve saved or leftover seed to exchange with local gardeners and discuss plans for the coming growing season. Goal is to conserve & promote crop diversity. Seeds not required, participation is free. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension in the Great Hall, St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 518-234-4303 ext. 124 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2018/01/27/national-seed-swap-day – RESCHEDULED

MOBILE COACH – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Stop by at mobile cancer screening coach for free mammograms, more for women over 40 with no insurance or underinsured. Southisde Mall, Oneonta. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/mobile-cancer-screening-coach

FAMILY LITERACY – 10 – 11 a.m. Bring the kids for fun literacy based games, activities, snacks, crafts, and more around a theme of the week. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

GRAND OPENING – 10 – 1 p.m. Celebrate the grand opening of new clinic building by Heritage Veterinary Clinic, 200 Co. Hwy. 11C, Cooperstown. 607-547-8488 or visit www.facebook.com/HeritageVetClinic/

CONSERVATION TRAINING – 10 – 11:30 a.m. & 1 – 2:30 p.m. Receive training to help discover the extent of Wooly Adelgid in Otsego County Hemlocks. Will cover hemlock & wooly adelgid identification and how to report your findings. Registration, participation in 1/27 informational webinar required. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/hemlock-woolly-adelgid-volunteer-training/

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get outside for some winter fun, gliding down a slope on a snow tube. Weather & staff dependent, call Friday for most up-to-date information. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 51, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

MOON WORKSHOP – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Christene Springle from Mountain Magic Healing Studio for fun workshop around the phases of the moon. Cost, $120/person. Includes 4 week workshop, moon sign datebook, raw clear quartz point, & tumbled moonstone. Presented by The Magic Box 160 Main St., Oneonta. 607-376-7762 or visit www.facebook.com/MagicBox13820/

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week is the performance of ‘Rigoletto’ a new take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy, re-imagined in the 1920s. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

ART WORKSHOP – 1 – 5 p.m. Paint a lanscape painting with local guest artist Sasha Glinski using the fundamentals of light, color, and composition. Cost, $120/person. Please note experience when registering. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny