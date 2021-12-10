HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Christmas Lights at Otsego County Fair ground 12-11-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

HOLIDAY LIGHTS – 6 – 9 p.m. The Otsego County Fair presents their 3rd annual drive thru holiday lights event. Cost, $10/car. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 469 Mill St,, Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/

FOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Help fill the back of the ambulance with food to be donated to the Cooperstown Food Pantry this holiday season. Price Chopper, 113 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8902 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownFoodPantry/

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by to find those last minute gifts and support local businesses. Free admission and over 20 vendors. Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St., Sidney. 607-604-4584 or visit www.facebook.com/Community-Cultural-Center-104614007832760/

ARTIST TALK – 10 a.m. Local artist Ashley Norwood Cooper her works that are on exhibit in the ‘New Works’ exhibition such as her pieces depicting bees and beekeepers. Free, registration for Zoom required. Presented by The Art Garage, Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

HOLIDAY MARKET – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Find handmade gifts from local vendors. This is the market to replace the Harvest Festival. Southside Mall, Oneonta.

ARTS WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – Noon. Learn to make a beaded, plain weave basket as a gift or to store items in. Parents welcome to stay and help the children. Class size is limited, registration required by 12/8. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/12/11/4-h-fine-arts-workshop-basket-weaving

VIRTUAL TOUR – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Get the family together to explore the exhibit ‘Believe in Yourself: What We Learned From Arthur.’ See original illustrations spanning the career of Marc Brown, the creator of the Arthur Adventure Book series which became the popular television show ‘Arthur.’ See his pencil drawings, learn about the storyboarding process, and see clips from an interview. Free, registration required. Suggested donation, $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

HOLIDAY SHOW – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. View works of pottery and sculpture by local artists Marcus Villagran, originally of Los Angeles, and Elizabeth Nields. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2010 or visit www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

SANTA – 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa on Main to make their Christmas Wishes. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com

SANTA – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa and make their holiday wishes. Then get some adorable holiday pictures for $10. Southside Mall, Oneonta.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find a gift for everyone on your list from a wide variety of local vendors. Hosted by Otsego Pride Alliance at Unitarian Universalist Society, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-3491 or visit www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

ST. NICHOLAS FAIR – Noon – 7 p.m. Stop by for Christmas crafts, ornaments and more. Get the holiday shopping for the whole family. St. Mary’s ‘Our Lady of the Lake’ Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2213 or visit www.facebook.com/stmaryscoopny/

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week is the performance of ‘Eurydice’ a new adaptation of the classic greek myth of Orpheus, from Eurydice’s point of view. Written by Matthew Aucoin. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

BOOK TALK – 1 p.m. Local historian/author Jim Loudon will present his recent book ‘The Box Car Settlement: Oneonta’s Forgotten Neighborhood’ which explores the neighborhood adjacent to the railroad shops which housed many of the D&H employees and their families. A book signing will follow the presentation. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org

SANTA – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAY TOUR – 3 – 8 p.m. Tour the historic village by lantern. See it dressed in its winter finery, learn about winter celebration including Christmas and how they were celebrated in Upstate New York in years past. Cost, $20/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/holiday-lantern-tours/2021-12-03/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

FIREFIGHTER BENEFIT – 5 – 7:30 p.m. Order a dinner or donate to support Cherry Valley firefighter who lost their home & more to a fire. Donate to enjoy a spaghetti & meatball dinner for take-out or to eat in. There will also be boots available for donations at the Roseboom Country Store, Cherry Valley Quickway, Sharon Springs Stewarts, Cherry Valley Hardware Store, and the Convenience Corner. The dinner is hosted at the Cherry Valley Fire Department, 11 Railroad Ave., Cherry Valley. 607-264-8221 or visit www.facebook.com/Cherry-Valley-Volunteer-Fire-Department-184536162789/

ART AUCTION – 5 – 7 p.m. View art by 15 local artists, bid to purchase your favorite and support a local art network in this 50/50 auction. Participate online or in-person. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

HOLIDAY ROCK – 7 – 10 p.m. Celebrate the holidays with the Council Rock Band performing live at Natty Bumpos, 8 Hoffman Ln., Cooperstown. 607-322-4060 or visit www.facebook.com/CouncilRock/

HOLIDAY THEATER – 8 p.m. Enjoy ‘It’s a Wonderful Life, the radio play’ as presented by the Tri-Town theater. Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St., Sidney. 607-604-4584 or visit www.facebook.com/TriTownTheatreInc/