HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Colorscape Arts Fest Goes Online 09-12-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

VIRTUAL ARTS FEST – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival goes online this year with juried art, fine crafts for sale, art demonstrations, much more all on the festival’s YouTube channel. Visit colorscape.org/2020-virtual-festival/ for the link.

CLEAN SWEEP – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hartwick Town residents are invited to drop off household, furniture, yard trash, scrap metal, and various other items to be disposed of. Pick-up service available for residents only, costing $20 for first load. Drop off location at Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Dr., Hartwick. 607-293-8123 or visit townhartwick.digitaltowpath.org:10113content/News for info.

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Briggs Hall, Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Find clothes, books, toys, household items, much more at fall sale. Masks required. All welcome. Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 St. Hwy. 28, Hartwick Seminary.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. Friends of the Village Library will have used books available for $1 & $2 donations. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

YARD SALE – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Find clothes, household items, & tickets for virtual Duck Derby to support the Family Resource Network. 46 Oneida St., Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/ for info.

SHOE COLLECTION – 9 – 11 a.m. Donate gently worn shoes to be distributed by Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprises in developing countries. Run by Oneonta High School Alumni Association. Top Level of Parking Garage, Market St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/OHSAlumniFundraising for info.

PHOTOGRAPHY – 10 a.m. – Noon. Explore beauty of Black & White photography with JW Johnston. 3 session class teaches about when to go B&W, how to see in B&W, how to convert image to B&W. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Call 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.

JEWELRY LECTURE – 1 – 2 p.m. Get first look at new release on Russian Jewelry ‘Beyond Faberge: Imperial Russian Jewelry’ with author, jewelry dealer, Russian specialist Marie Betteley. Free Zoom conference. Registration required. Presented by The Russian History Museum, Jordanville. 315-858-2468 or visit www.russianhistorymuseum.org

HISTORY TALK – 4:30 p.m. Learn how “Building Blocks of a City: 100 Years of Architecture in Oneonta” exhibit was put together by the Oneonta History Center & The Cooperstown Graduate Program from the source. Free Zoom conference, open to public, registration required. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org