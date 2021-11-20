HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cooperstown Decorates Main Street 11-21-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

DECORATING – 2 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Christmas Committee to help decorate Santa’s cottage and the village lampposts for the holidays. Decorations provided, bring gloves and ladders if available. Meet at Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. E-mail cooptownchristmas@gmail.com to reserve a pole.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find 2 floors of unique hand crafted gifts, home made baked goods, & a daily raffle for basket filled with specialty items donated by the crafters. Presented by Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association. Proceeds go to Schoharie Valley Railroad and 1743 Palatine House Museums. At the Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum Complex, 143 Depot Ln., Schoharie. 518-295-7505 or visit www.schoharieheritage.org

AUCTION – 5 p.m. Online benefit auction for the Greater Oneonta Historical Soceity concludes. Visit oneontahistory.org/event/gohs-online-annual-benefit-auction/ before its too late.