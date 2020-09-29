HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cooperstown Reflects Series Continues 09-30-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

COOPERSTOWN REFLECTS – 7 p.m. Join panel on Zoom to for ‘Cooperstown Reflects on Racism and Tourism’ discussion with representatives from The Baseball Hall of Fame, The Otesaga, Destination Marketing, Adirondack Diversity Solutions, & Destiny Does Happen. Presented by Cooperstown Village Library. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com to register.

DRIVE-THRU PANTRY – 9 a.m. – gone. Families in the Oneonta City School District are invited to pick up supplies from Regional Food Bank. Oneonta Middle School, 130 East St., Oneonta. 607-433-8200 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call for aid with your little technical issues with phones, computers, more. Also get help with digital collection services Hoopla & Libby. Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/