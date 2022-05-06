HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Craft Fair for Mother’s Day 05-07-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 7

MOTHER’S DAY – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come celebrate spring and choose a special gift from local vendors. Southside Mall, 5006 St. Rt. 23, Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donate through May 19 for chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Briggs Hall, Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

LOVE YOUR PARK – 8 a.m. – Noon. Come clean up the trails, beach, campsites, mulch the gardens, paint, and much more to ready the park for the season. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Rd, Laurens. 607-432-2114 or visit www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

LOVE YOUR PARK – 9 a.m. – Noon. Sign up to help plant flowers, general park clean-up, beautify the buildings, build bird houses, more. Volunteers should bring, work gloves, boots, leaf rakes and garden tools with owners name, etc. Dress for the weather. Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park, Davis Rd., Westford. 607-547-8662 or visit www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

BIRD WALK – 8 – 10 a.m. Join DOAS Board Director and Treasurer, Charlie Scheim and DOAS Bird Sightings author, Sandy Bright for a Spring Bird walk. Susquehanna Greenway Trail, Silas Lane off Rte. 205, Oneonta. 607-397-3815 or visit doas.us/calendar/

EXHIBIT TOUR – 10 – 11 a.m. Grandparents and grandchildren are invited to join special tour with Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of artist Andrew Wyeth to explore exhibition ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.’ Complimentary. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week is the performance of ‘Turandot’ by Puccini. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

WOODWORKING – 1 – 4 p.m. Register for class ‘Green Woodworking with Emilie Rigby’ where participants will learn how to carve a spoon out of green wood that has not yet been cured. Bring a notebook & writing utensil, water & snacks, work gloves (optional), whatever tools you have that you wish to discuss (optional). Cost, $75/non-member. Reward, 1 unique wooden spoon you have made yourself. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

ART CLASS – 1 – 4 p.m. Join the Arc Otsego for a Beginners Hand Lettering Class. Cost, $35/person. Main View Pottery and More, 79 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1890 or visit www.facebook.com/MainViewGallery/

BOOK READING – 3 – 5:30 p.m. Tom Morgan will be reading passages from his books ‘Trial in Cooperstown. ‘Light refreshments will be served, books will be available for purchase. Proceeds of the Open House benefit the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum, 527 Main St., Franklin. 607-829-2692 or visit www.facebook.com/franklinrailroadandcommunitymuseum/

SEMESTERS END BASH – 6 p.m. Celebrate the end of the college semester with live music from Brotality, Seeing Double, and Fairpoint. Cost, $8 at the door. Proceeds go to support the Oneonta Teen Center. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 6 – 8:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, Andrew Wyeth’s granddaughter, for a delicious dinner buffet and fascinating powerpoint presentation on exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.’ Cost, $115/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org