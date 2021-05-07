HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Craft Show To Support Super Heroes In Ripped Jeans 05-08-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 8

CRAFT SHOW – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Find something for Mom made by a local artisan. There will be quilts, jewelry, tumblers and more. Enter the raffle to win a free gift and to support Supper Heroes in Ripped Jeans. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

FOOD PANTRY – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Daily Bread Food Pantry is open for walk-ins. Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Tuesdays 9 a.m. – Noon. The Community Center, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley.

VIRTUAL TOUR – 10 a.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘The World of Jan Brett’ which features over 70 original paintings from her books as well as a live reading. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FUNDRAISER – 11 a.m. Benefit for Sidney LifeNet pilot who recently suffered a medical condition. Enter a raffle to win a gift basket or purchase a t-shirt. Presented by LifeNet of Sidney. 140 Delview Ext., Delhi. Visit www.facebook.com/otsegonyfirewire/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life, from cooking to resumes and more. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/