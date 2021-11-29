HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Crime Authors Collaborate 11-30-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

CRIMINAL ELEMENT – 6 p.m. Mystery and Thriller authors come together to write a short story live on this edition of ‘Once Upon a Crime’.Presented by Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BUSINESS SEMINAR – 9 a.m. MindWell Center, Ithaca NY, presents webinar on impacts of the Pandemic on your workforce’s mental well-being and how you as a boss can help your team. Free, pre-registration required. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

ALZHEIMERS RESEARCH – 10 a.m. Learn about the latest research on Alzheimers disease with Beth Smith-Boivin, Executive Director of the Alzheimers Association for Northeastern NY. Preceeded by Buffet breakfast at 9. Free, RSVP required. Held at The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 518-675-7214 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Garratsville Fire Department, 4413 St. Rt. 51, Garrattsville 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

OPEN HOUSE – 4:30 p.m. Congressman Brian Miller to host open house at new district office. Come out to discuss questions, comments, or concerns about the state legislature and bring non-perishable food to donate to ‘Feed Our Vets’ drive being hosted there. Ribbon cutting at 4:45. Brian Miller’s District Office, 48 Genesee St., New Hartford. 315-736-3879 or visit nyassembly.gov/mem/Brian-D-Miller/

CHRISTMAS DISPLAY – 6 p.m. Enjoy a restored display from the Bresees Department store featuring elves and mechanical skates as restored by Delhi Mechatronics. 30 Gilberts St., Oneonta.