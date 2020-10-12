HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Curators On Baseball Artifacts 10-13-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

ASK THE EXPERT – 2 p.m. Learn the process curators use to evaluate artifacts for use in baseball exhibits. Includes Q&A session in Zoom chat function. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-ask-the-expert-artifacts?date=0

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Oneonta Elks Club, 84 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org