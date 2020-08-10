HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Curators On Creating An Exhibit 08-11-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

ASK AN EXPERT – 3 p.m. Learn all about how curators create an exhibit, from brainstorming and goals to storytelling and understanding the audience. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-ask-the-expert-exhibits-1?date=0 for info.

STORYTIME – 10 a.m. Join Miss Kathryn for Facebook Live storytime featuring stories, songs, fun activities based around Birds & Bugs with Huntington Memorial Library. All ages welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.