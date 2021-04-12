By: Larissa Ryan  04/12/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Donate To Save A Life 04-13-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Donate To Save A Life

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/

BUSINESS SEMINAR – 8:30 a.m. Learn about the Otsego County Waste-Smart Business Certification, a program to recognize local businesses making an effort to improve practices of handling solid waste within their business. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

