HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Donate To Save Lives 08-05-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 – 7 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake St., Richfield Springs. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

CANCER SCREENING – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free Mammograms, Pap tests for women 40+ with no, high deductible insurance. Morris Fire Department, 117 E. Main St., Morris. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/cancer-services-program

MINI LESSON – Noon. Take 10 minutes to learn a skill, craft, or lesson. This week, learn about Fingerweaving with Marilynn Hill. Presented By The Iroquois Indian Museum. Visit www.facebook.com/iroquoismuseum/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/