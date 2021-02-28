HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Donate Your Gently Used Art 03-01-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 1

DONATIONS – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Weekdays. Check your closets for gently used artworks to donate to the CAA Spring Cleaning Bazaar. Support the local art association, clear some space at home. Drop off weekdays through March 5. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

SEEKING APPLICANTS – 41st Annual Friendship Festival is currently accepting applications from crafters and artisans. Festival to take place June 12. Sponsored by Christ of the Church Uniting, Richfield Springs. 315-858-1451 or visit rschurchofchristuniting.com

OTSEGO OCTET – Feb.1 – Apr. 30. Explore local trails at the state parks, forests, and land trust sites. Once you’ve completed 8 of the 12 trails send in a form & $5 to receive the Otsego Octet Patch. Participants are encouraged to post pictures. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/our-challenge/ for info.