HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Drive A Bus Job Fair 11-03-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

DRIVE A BUS – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Come try driving a school bus, discover how it feels to drive one of these enormous vehicles. Includes opportunity to learn about opportunities currently available in the field. Hosted by Durham School Services, 108 Silas Ln., Oneonta. 607-699-4733 Ext. 1 or visit www.durhamschoolservices.com

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online job fair by Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations Grant Program featuring employers in the IT industry, trades, agriculture, and other occupations where women make up <25% of the workforce. Sign up to try something different and change your life. Registration required. Administered by the Workforce Development Board. Visitwww.working-solutions.org/2021/10/12/the-women-in-apprenticeship-and-nontraditional-occupations-wanto-grant-program-announces-a-free-women-focused-virtual-job-fair/ for info.

NUTRITION – 11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited for 1-hour nutrition class where instructor will teach the ‘Why’ and ‘How’ of healthy eating. Will include time to cook up a sample recipe to share. Free, fun, interactive, and supportive. Registration required. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/