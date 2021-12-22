HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Enjoy a Gift of Holiday Stories 12-23-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23

HOLIDAY STORIES – 7 p.m. Get online for some holiday stories, songs, poems and much more performed by the board of directors of Bigger Dreams Productions. Premiering on YouTube. Just search for the Bigger Dreams Productions YouTube page to enjoy this holiday gift to the community. Visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org

SENIOR LUNCH – Noon. The Otsego County Office for the Aging invites residents aged 60+ for a delicious lunch. Must call 24+ hours in advance. Suggested donation $3.50. Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., Milford. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SANTA – 4 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta