HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Evening with local writers 11-16-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

WRITERS GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Come by and share your writing with a supportive group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

MEDICARE 101 – 2 p.m. Seniors are invited to learn about the program choices in medicare during this current open enrollment period. Taught by Mandy Rogers of OFA. Cooperstown Senior Center, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com