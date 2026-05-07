TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, May 8

Karaoke at the Legion

in Hartwick

KARAOKE—8 p.m. “Spring Has Sprung.” Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1465147021751204?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ANNOUNCEMENT—One month remaining for crafters to register to be a vendor at the 45th Annual Friendship Craft Festival. Deadline is 6/5. Festival to be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 6/13. Spring Park, US Route 20, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1451 or https://rscocu.org/events/

BOOK CLUB—Read “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman and discuss with the group at 6 p.m. on 5/13. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Time of a Child” and discuss with the group at 4 p.m. on 5/21. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1434445052056618&set=a.557428283091637

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401540470585/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

QUILT SHOW—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2026 Quilt Show: Quilts In Bloom.” Presented by the Susquehanna Valley Quilters. Continues 5/9. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27181360631465493&set=gm.986055930749502&idorvanity=375683008453467

CHILDREN—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/recurring-workshops/make-and-play-4-17

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert with Gary Van Slyke.” Held second Friday of each month. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271&thisMonth=4&thisYear=2026

GAME—11 a.m. Beginner Mahjong. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=915146301146086&set=a.182156554445068

DEADLINE—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists submit work for the 35th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition. Only open to New York State artists. Submit art on 5/8 and 5/9. Exhibit on view 5/16 through 6/25. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/essential-art-annual-regional-juried-show.html

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork, stuffing, cauliflower and pudding parfait. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30-5:30 p.m. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

ADULT EDUCATION—1:30 p.m. “Animal Sheltering.” Presented by Stacie Haynes. Tour the Susquehanna SPCA campuses, including the companion animal facility and the farm. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues on 5/15. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

CHICKEN DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. or until sold out. Laurens Legion Chicken Barbecue. Fees apply. Eat in or take out. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/448189265209363/

ARTIST RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. Meet the artists behind the exhibit “Intimate Topographies.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/intimate-topographies-reception

BOOK CLUB—5:30 p.m. “Book Club: A Curious Witch’s Year.” Take a year-long journey through the book “A Spell in the Wild: A Year (and Six Centuries) of Magic” by Alice Tarbuck. Free. Group meets second Friday of each month. Mountain Magic Market, 52 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 287-7278 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1470804430887486/1470804437554152/

BENEFIT AUCTION—7 p.m.; preview at 6 p.m. Fine Jewelry Auction to benefit Bassett Healthcare’s School-Based Health Centers. Featuring well-known social media personality Benji Spears as guest auctioneer. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/JGormanFineJewelry

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “The Life and Death of Stars.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Rock of Ages.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 5/9 and at 3 p.m. on 5/10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

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