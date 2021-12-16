HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Explore festive Historic Village by lantern light 12-17-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

HOLIDAY TOUR – 3 – 8 p.m. Tour the historic village by lantern. See it dressed in its winter finery, learn about winter celebration including Christmas and how they were celebrated in Upstate New York in years past. Cost, $20/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/holiday-lantern-tours/2021-12-03/

SANTA – 4 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

CHRISTMAS CAROL – 7 – 9 p.m. Enjoy the annual performance of Christmas classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ following the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge one Christmas Eve to discover the error of his greedy ways and discover the meaning of Christmas. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Cost, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/charles-dickens-a-christmas-carol/2021-12-16/

HOLIDAY LIGHTS – 6 – 9 p.m. The Otsego County Fair presents their 3rd annual drive thru holiday lights event. Cost, $10/car. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 469 Mill St,, Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/