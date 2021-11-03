HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Film Festival Kick-Off 11-04-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4

FILM FESTIVAL – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Film Days invites you to view engrossing documentary film ‘The Truffle Hunters’ at the Hall of Fame Grandstand Theater, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881 www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

FILM FESTIVAL – 7 p.m. Sign up to view online this years film festival featuring 27 full length films about topics ranging from community to racism, climate change to art, and more. Presented by The Glimmerglass Film Days. 607-547-8881 www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

ART EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy exhibit by award winning artist Enid Baxter Ryce, whose film, ‘War and the Weather,’ is included in the Glimmerglass Film Days film festival. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8881 www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

UPCYCLED ART – 5 – 7 p.m. Join workshop to create beautiful landscape painting on an old vinyl record with artist Julia Hernandez, creator of Crafts and Drafts art series. Cost $25. Materials included. Main View Pottery & More, The Arc Otsego, 79 Main St., Oneonta.

4-H INFO NIGHT – 6:30 p.m. Come learn about the programs and actvities offered by the 4H program for children aged 5-19. Pre-registration required. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 225.