HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 20

BIRD ATLAS – 7:30 p.m. Learn about history, importance of the third Breeding Bird Atlas with project coordinator Julie Hart and Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta . In process of shifting to a virtual event people will be able to participate in from home computers. Follow the link for updates. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

DEADLINE – All Day. Artists are invited to submit logos for 2020 PrideFest representing ‘Colors of Pride’ about diversity of identities, flags that represent them. 607-386-1508 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegopride/

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CANCELLED – CONFERENCE – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Students from across the Northeast present their research in Political Science. Includes presentations on topics ranging from feminism, economics, sustainability to Locke’s Theory of Authority. Includes debate College Democrats V. Young Americans For Liberty on free college tuition. Followed by networking event. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – FILM – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Frozen II.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. – CANCELLED

POSTPONED – SENIOR PLAY – 7 – 9 p.m. CCS Seniors present ‘Clue.’ Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org – POSTPONED

CANCELLED – PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. Public is invited to enjoy presentation on outer space with new Digistar 6 digital planetarium system. Followed by star gazing at College Camp, weather permitting. Free, advance registration REQUIRED. A. J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or register at ScienceDiscovery.eventbrite.com – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – SQUARE DANCE – 7:30 p.m. Join Doubleday Dancers Modern Western Square Dance Club for St. Patrick’s Day Dance. Bring the friends, enjoy fun music/dance. Cost, $5/person. Cooperstown Elementary School. 607-264-8128 . – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – PERFORMANCE – 8 p.m. The Fly Creek Philharmonic presents ‘What’s So Funny ‘Bout Peace, Love, & Understanding.’ Tickets available at Fly Creek General Store. Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. – CANCELLED

