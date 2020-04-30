HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 1

BLOOD DRIVE – 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Donate blood, help the hospitals to save lives. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

STORYTIME – 10:30 a.m. Hop online with the kids for fun interactive storytime with Miss Anne at the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.

BASEBALL HISTORY – 11 a.m. – Noon. Join MLB Network studio host Brian Kenny for discussion of his book “Ahead of the Curve: Inside the Baseball Revolution,” expectations for a possible 2020 baseball season, and his visits to Cooperstown. Free, registration required. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-womens-history-2020?date=0

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

FIRST FRIDAYS – 6 p.m. Live online happy hour with Munson Willaims Proctor Arts Institute features live music by Colin Aberdeen, artbreak talk, craft instruction, and a featured cocktail. Join the party at facebook.com/MWPAI

BOOK CLUB VOTING – 9 p.m. Vote on what book the Huntington Memorial Library Book Cub should read and discuss for May. Discussion to be held online May 26 at 7 p.m. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

