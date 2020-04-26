HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 27

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help the hospitals to save lives. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

WEEKLY CHALLENGE – 10 a.m. Have fun at home competing in creative weekly challenge. Submit via facebook or instagram with inspiration. Submissions due by 5 p.m. Thursday. Visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter for info.

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

