HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 5:30 p.m. Practice public speaking with the toastmasters. All welcome. The White House Building, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1466 or e-mail b.fischer@fenimoreart.org.

KNITTINGN – 1 – 2 p.m. Knit, crochet, or handcraft with friends. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. Meetings for those who desire to live free of nicotine. Front Meeting Room, St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 845-332-7803 or visit nicotine-anonymous.org