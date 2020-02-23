HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

SPAGHETTI DINNER – 5 – 7 p.m. Support Cooperstown boy scouts & enjoy spaghetti with homemade sauce, meatballs, salad, more. Cost, $10/adult. Takeout available. Cooperstown Veterans Club, 60 Main St., Cooperstown.

OFFICE HOURS – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet staff from Rep. Delgado’s office to have questions answered, get help with everything from farm grants to senior SS benefits. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 Co. Hwy. 11, Hartwick. 607-376-0091 or visit delgado.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-antonio-delgado-announces-february-mobile-office-hours

VOLUNTEER – 1 – 5 p.m. Help create fun/safe hangout for Oneonta’s teens. Club Odyssey, 80 Water St., Oneonta. 607-267-4435 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

LIVE EASIER – 1:15 p.m. ‘Balancing Your Daily Living.’ Tips to making your day easier with Kari Mullin. Cooperstown Senior Community Center, behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

OFFICE HOURS – 3 – 5 p.m. Meet staff from Rep. Delgado’s office to have questions answered, get help with everything from farm grants to senior SS benefits. Stanford Free Library, 6035 St. Hwy. 82, Stanfordville. 607-376-0091 or visit delgado.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-antonio-delgado-announces-february-mobile-office-hours

TEEN SCENE – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Strength based workshop ‘Promoting Healthy Relationships’ focusing on peer & family relationships and their positive impact. RSVP required Friday before. Dinner provided. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/