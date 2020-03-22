HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 23

CLASSIC MOVIE – 3:30 p.m. Enjoy classic, timeless films with the group. Discussion to follow. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-433-2009.

CANCELLED – WEATHER – 1:15 p.m. ‘Skywarn Training’ Learn to report weather info to National Weather Service, discuss our region’s severe weather. Cooperstown Senior Community Center, behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – POP-UP SHOP – 5 – 7 p.m. Find gold & silver jewelry for sale by Faith Tiemann of FC Jewelry Design. The Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-6845 or visit www.facebook.com/theautumncafe/ – CANCELLED

POSTPONED – TEEN SCENE – 5:30 p.m. Teens learn about, try out healthy coping mechanisms for stress from making stress balls to variety of exercises. Dinner provided, RSVP required by Friday before event. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit familyrn.org/event/march-teen-scene-healthy-coping-skills/ – POSTPONED

CANCELLED – DOCUMENTARY – 6 – 8 p.m. Showing ‘Knock Down The House’ following journey of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, Paula Jean Swearengin to challenge congressional incumbents over America’s unsolved issues. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. – CANCELLED

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS