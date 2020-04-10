HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 11

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – Noon Saturdays. For the health of the community, patrons are asked to limit hand-to-hand contact, frequently wash/sanitize hands. Customers can also reach out to vendors for pre-order & market pick-up. Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday Market (June-September) 3 – 7 p.m. Open, requesting all patrons wash their hands before entering, only one person per household should shop, do not touch produce or goods yourself, allow vendors to bag the items for you, pay by credit card if possible or exact change if not, no seating available. maintain social distance of 6 feet, and if you are sick then stay home. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

