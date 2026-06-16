TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, June 17

‘Cosi’ Discussion with Festival

Music Director Joseph Colaneri

TALKING OPERA—7 p.m. “Views from the Podium: Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri on Cosi.” Free and open to the public. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

CHANGEOVER DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

DAY OF ACTION—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “2026 Day of Action.” Featuring park cleanups and trail maintenance at local parks of Utica and Herkimer followed by a Volunteer Thank You Lunch. Registration required. Presented by United Way of Mohawk Valley. kassandrag@unitedwaymv.org or https://www.unitedwaymv.org/2026dayaction

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except tagged jewelry and furniture. Each first and third Wednesday at the Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

PROM—10:15 a.m. Baby and Toddler Prom. Dance, crafts, sensory play stations and more. Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1458297016338088&set=a.557428283091637

STORY TIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1395450619275969&set=a.458767152944325

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Bella Michaels Restaurant, 57 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-9166 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and wild rice casserole, beets, green beans, and pineapple tidbits. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

WEBINAR—Noon. “Otsego Tax Parcel Viewer Tutorial.” Registration required. Presented online by Otsego County. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1412758864223125&set=a.225452459620444

INTEREST MEETING—1 p.m. Learn about traveling with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce to Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria. Chamber Office, 189 Main Street, Suite 401, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/discover-switzerland-austria-bavaria-interest-meeting-1160?calendarMonth=2026-06-01

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

LIBRARY—2:30-4:30 p.m. “St. Tim’s Library Corner.” Held each Wednesday. Presented by Worcester-Schenevus Library at St. Timothy’s Church, 1776 County Road 34, Westford. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1286193756982629&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ARTIST TALK—4 p.m. “Obsessed (Artists)” with Nancy Callahan. Free; reservations recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

FILM—6 p.m. “Film Round Table.” Hosted by Geekcaster. All directors, writers, actors, crew and film lovers welcome. Gotham City Outpost, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10165569545676995&set=pcb.2085609459031850

CANCELLED – CONSERVATION—6-8 p.m. “Chop and Cheese.” Help remove invasive Japanese knotweed with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/chop-cheese-1

CRAFTS—6 p.m. “Liquid Glass Embroidered Tote.” Suggested donation; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

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