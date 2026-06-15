TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, June 16

Craft a Windchime or Suncatcher

CRAFTS—3:30 p.m. “Windchime/Suncatcher.” Craft for all ages. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1396383172525087&set=a.545675200929226

AGRICULTURE—8 a.m. Meeting of the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board. Held online and in person at the Farm Credit East Cortland office building, 1 Technology Place, Homer. (518) 457-0752 or https://agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Mine Kill State Park, North Blenheim. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

NEW YORK STATE—10 a.m. Meeting of the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee. Held online and in person at Hickling’s Fish Farm Inc., 219 Pitts Road, Edmeston. (518) 457-0752 or https://agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee

OPEN HOUSES—Downtown Gloversville celebrates downtown revitalization with a ribbon cutting and open house. 52 and 53 Church Street, Gloversville. (518) 725-7711 ext. 4 or https://www.downtowngloversville.org/newsandevents

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open house. Glove City Lofts.

• 1-4 p.m. Ribbon cutting and open house. Senior Center.

VETERANS—1-2 p.m. “Military Spouse Survivor’s Group.” Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122171331926895731&set=a.122109203768895731

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

DISCUSSION—7-9 p.m. “Stop The Constitution Pipeline.” Meeting to discuss long-term impacts. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122172595124878036&set=a.122103142262878036

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