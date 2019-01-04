HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 5

CONCERT SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Cooperstown Concert series features Caitlin Canty performing folk, blues, country music. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/caitlin-canty-saturday-january-5-2019/

SNAP CRACKLE HOP – Noon – 3 p.m. Bring tree for traditional Christmas Tree pyre, enjoy beers, hot cocoa, more. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/ommegang/

AUDITIONS – 2 p.m. Open call for all roles in musical “Damn Yankees” presented by Orpheus Theater. Wear comfortable clothing, be prepared to dance/sing/read. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

FILM SCREENING – 7 p.m. Take fun family outing this holiday season to see “Wreck It Ralph 2.” Cost, $5/adult. Children -17 enter free. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Visit www.wietingtheatre.com

