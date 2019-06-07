HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 8

CONCERT – 3-5 p.m. FLAME performs a free concert as part of the Family Resource network’s 25th anniversary. Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta. www.foothillspac.org.

CRAFT FESTIVAL – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find unique handcrafted items at the Church of Christ Uniting’s Friendship Craft Festival. Bake sale and food for purchase. Spring Park, State Hwy. 20 and Church St., Richfield Springs. Info, 315-858-1451, fredcarlaeckler@yahoo.com.

HELP GARDEN – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Help beautify Oneonta High School’s Memorial Garden in time for graduation. Bring work gloves, sunscreen, and gardening tools. Oneonta High School, 130 East St., Oneonta. Info, www.tcfoneonta.org, 607-433-2089.

WORKSHOP – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rev. Jimmie Hawkins’ workshop, “Crossing the Racial Divide,” addresses systematic racism w/lunch and childcare. Free. First United Presbyterian Church, 381 Main St., Oneonta, Info, reddoorchurch@stny.rr.com, 607-432-7520.

BLACKSMITHING WEEKEND – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Blacksmiths demonstrating traditional tool and hardware making at The Farmers’ Museum. Included w/reg admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 NY Rte. 80, Cooperstown. Info, www.farmersmuseum.org, 607-547-1450.

RUSTIC STROLL – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Rustic Ridge Winery’s Artisan Market and Vineyard Stroll offers wine tasting, pig roast, live music, and more to benefit Relay for Life. Rustic Ridge Winery, 2805 St Hwy 80, Burlington Flats. Info, www.rusticridgewinery.com, 607-965-0626.

BEER FUNDRAISER – 1-4 p.m. The HOPS Brewclub’s Hops for Hounds fundraiser tasting of up to 10 beers. Proceeds go to building Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans’ animal shelter. Suggested donation $25 w/commemorative glass. American Legion, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, Info@superheroesirj.org, 607-441-3227

FUNDRAISER – 5-8 p.m. The Smithy Gallery’s fundraising event, “Triple Crown Infield Fest,” will feature Belmont Stakes screening, silent auction, refreshments, and more. $55-$65/adult The Smithy Gallery and Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Info, 607-547-8671, www.smitharts.org.

ART OPENING – 5:30–7 p.m. Reception for gallery show Jim Sullivan: Fire Paintings and House Dresses. Show on view thru July 1. West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Rd, East Meredith. Info, www.westkc.org.

POTLUCK DINNER – 7 p.m. Bring a dish to this Spanish themed community pot luck dinner. Dinnerware and beverages provided. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co Rd 26, Fly Creek. Info, 607-547-9946.

CONCERT – 8 p.m. The West Kortright Centre presents Louisville, Ky folk musician/songwriter Joan Shelley. $18-22 members, $20-$25, non-members, $10 under 19, kids free. West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Rd, East Meredith. Info, www.westkc.org.