HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

SUNDAY SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. Share your old & new quilts with Debby Clough and the Susquehanna Valley Quilters. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. 607-287-7011 or visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/summer-sunday-series/

GARLIC FEST – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Find delicious, biodynamic garlic, seed stock, growing tips, food samples, more at Dancing Veggie Farm, 246 Ainslie Rd., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1095.

BOOK SALE – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pick up your next read for $1/book at Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St., Franklin. 607-829-2941 or visit www.franklinfreelibrary.org

MUSIC – 11 a.m. The Catskill Mountain Consort performs Classical music, original compositions. Franklin Farmers’ Market, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-2672 or visit franklinlocal.org/franklin-farmers-market-13th-season/

FILM – 1 p.m. Presenting “The Secret Life Of Pets 2.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

THEATER – 5 p.m. Performance “Billy Bishop Goes To War.” Set in 1914, follows journey of underachieving Billy Bishop on his journey to become a great fighter pilot. Explores complexities of heroism, cost of war, Britain’s colonial past. Free admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/billy-bishop-goes-to-war/

MUSIC FEST – 7:30 p.m. Cooperstown Summer Music Festival presents Violinist Jesse Mills leading chamber orchestra in performance of Baroque masterworks, including works by Vivaldi, Bach. Tickets, $25/adult. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 800-838-3006 or visit www.cooperstownmusicfest.org

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Musicians of Ma’awlyck present American Dreams of Russia. Features Russian, Russian-inspired American music, and purely American “From A Dream Of Russia.” Composer in attendance. Admission, $20. The Star Theater, The Foundry, 44 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.cvartworks.org