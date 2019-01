HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 6

BASKETBALL – 6 p.m. Cheer on Oneonta Octane basketball team at first home game of 2019. SUNY Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

FILM SCREENING – 2 p.m. Take fun family outing this holiday season to see “Wreck It Ralph 2.” Cost, $5/adult. Children -17 enter free. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Visit www.wietingtheatre.com

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO