HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-12-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 12

HOME GAME—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, featuring happy hour before the game, 5-6 p.m. Portion of proceeds will support the Milford Little League. Admission, $5/adult. Held at Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of breaded pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans and fruit cobbler. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY – 6 p.m. Join 4-week class, “Fabulous Fun with Finishing Techniques,” where all are welcome to learn about and experiment with sgraffito, mishima, water etching and other surface finishes that make pottery fabulous. Cost, $150. Registration required. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio-