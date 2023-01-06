HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-02-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 2

HOME OPENER – 7 p.m. Support local baseball team the Oneonta Outlaws at the first game of the season. The Outlaws will take on the Boonville Lumberjacks and it’s up to us the cheer them on. Arrive a little early for Happy Hour sponsored by Brewery Ommegang from 5-6 p.m. Admission, $5/adult. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Sacred Heart Hall, 27 Harper Street, Stamford. Register at redcrossblood.org

TECHNOLOGY CLASS – 9-10 a.m. Learn how to work better with technology. This week’s class is “Be Organizaed with Google Keep & Gmail” with Tam Rutenber, certified Google education trainer. Arrive early to get logged into the wi-fi and to troubleshoot your device. Free, suggested donation $10 for the Angel Network of Cooperstown. Held in the Upstairs Community Workspace at The Freight Wheel Café, 3097 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-3040 or visit facebook.com/p/Freight-Wheel-Cafe-Community-Workspace-100054227631375/

OPENING RECEPTION—5–8 p.m. Celebrate opening of “BELLAdonna,” featuring works by Peggy Becker, Jasmine Crowe, Mary Lou Ganio, Wendy Reich, Jennifer Russo and Cheryl Warren during the First Friday events. Exhibit on view through 7/2. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

PARENTS NIGHT OUT—5:30-8 p.m. Parents are invited to drop off children aged 4-8 for a fun evening of games, crafts, movies, pizza and drinks. 25 spaces available. Cost, $40 for a single child. Pre-registration required. Brookwood School, 687 County Route 59, Cooperstown. SStringer@TheBrookwoodSchool.org or visit facebook.com/TheBrookwoodSchool

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Get the friends together for music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, kick-off Pride Month with DJ Trumaster. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

TALKING OPERA—7 p.m. Join Glimmerglass Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri for a discussion on “Romeo & Juliet,” which he is conducting. Held at Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. E-mail guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or visit glimmerglassguild.org

FIDDLERS FROLIC – 7 p.m. All musicians and the public are invited to jam the night away in an historic candlelit museum. Refreshments available. Beer donated by Council Rock Brewery. Come open the season at the Sayre House Museum, North Main Street, Milford.

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Rejoin your friends for a fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society, featuring music by the band “Contrasonics” with Peter Blue calling. Suggested donation, $10/adult, $5/teens & students. Cornfield Hall, 655 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Enjoy the story of the children of the classic Disney villains and heroes in the imaginative theater production of Disney’s “Descendents,” presented by the Orpheus Theatre. Admission, $15/adult. Presented at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit orpheustheatre.org