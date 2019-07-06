HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 7, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 7

50th CELEBRATION – 12-3 p.m. Join Hartwick Fire Dept. Co. 1 Emergency Squad to celebrate 50th Anniversary w/ free refreshments, blood pressure and glucose tests. 3088 County Highway 11 , Hartwick. Info, 607-293-7530.

ART FESTIVAL – 10 a.m.–5 p.m. The two-day Stagecoach Run Art Festival offers self-guided tours of Treadwell’s artists’ studios and galleries. Free. Start at Bright Hill Literary Center 94 Church St., Treadwell. Info, StagecoachRun.com

CONCERT – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Country singer/songwriter Bill Steely will play at the Franklin Farmers Market. 25 Institute Street, Franklin. Info, www.franklinlocal.org

OPENING RECEPTION – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Celebrate exhibit “Watercolors and Ink Drawings: A Dialogue” featuring works by Kamilla Talbot, Michael Herstand. Free, light refreshments. West Kortright Center, 49 W. Kortright Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/gallery-reception-for-kamilla-talbot-michael-herstand/

CONCERT – 6:30-8 p.m. Randy’s Harptones play bluegrass at the Major’s Inn. Proceeds go to inn’s restoration. 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. Info, 607-783-2967.

OPENING CONCERT – 7 p.m. Start summer concert series with bang from local fave Sidney Community Band performing popular music, showtunes. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Rd., Edmeston. 607-965-8377 Ext. 126 or visit pathfindervillage.org/get-involved/summer-concert-series

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Original shadow play “Horsetales” combines original rock n’ roll, shadow puppetry, projection in a sly epic as wild, beautiful as the West itself. Free admission, suggested donation $20/person. Reservation strongly recommended. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/shows-events/this-season/