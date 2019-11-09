HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

TURKEY DINNER – 1, 2:30, & 5 p.m. Enjoy annual turkey dinner. Reservations required for eat-in & take-out. Cost, $10/adult. Portlandville United Methodist Church, 2878 St. Rt. 28, Portlandville. 607-286-7582.

FILM DAYS – Fall film fest features films on theme “Adaptations.” Includes films:

‘Illusions’ – 9 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy film and brunch with Peter Rutkoff. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown.

‘The Hottest August’ – Noon – 1:30 p.m. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

‘Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am’ 12:15 – 2:15 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown.

‘What You Gonna Do When The World’s On Fire?’ – 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown.

‘Jay Myself’ – 2:45 – 4:15 p.m. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

‘Shop Lifters’ – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Grand Stand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown.

‘Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda’ – 7:45 – 9:30 p.m. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown.

Runs through 11/11. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

FILM – 1 & 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Crawl.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

ANNUAL DINNER – 4 p.m. Dinner/meeting of NYS Rt. 20 association kick’s off with social hour followed by dinner, meeting, then guest speaker Story Lucile Ducey presenting “Route 20: The Psychic Highway.” Cost, $35/person. The Rose & Kettle, 4 Lancaster St., Cherry Valley. 315-271-8111 or visit www.nyroute20.com