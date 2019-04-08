HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 9, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 9

CONFLICT RESOLUTION – 2 p.m. Learn about Conflict Resolution with Tom Pullyblank of the Catholic Charities Conflict Resolution Center at Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, (607) 547-0600 Ext 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

BLOOD DRIVE – 12:30-6:30 p.m. American Red Cross blood drive. Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome. Bassett Hall Auditorium, intersection of Beaver and Pioneer St. Cooperstown. Info, appointments, (607) 547-3701, 1-800-RED-CROSS.

KNIT-A-LONG – 6 – 7 p.m. Join group of knitters to work on same pattern. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/