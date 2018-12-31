HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 1
County Officials To Be Sworn In
SWEARING IN – 1 p.m. State Sen. Jim Seward, County Judge John Lambert, Coroners David Delker & Christian Shaefer, County Judge Brian Burns to administer the oath. Public welcome. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta.
SWEARING IN/WEDDING – 5 p.m. Assemblyman Chris Tague, who represents Cherry Valley, Roseboom, Decatur, Worcester, to be sworn in. Followed by wedding ceremony with longtime fiance Dana Buzon. Public welcome. Bouck Ballroom, SUNY Cobleskill.