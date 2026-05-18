TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, May 19

Open House for Southside Oneonta

Safety and Mobility Project

TRANSPORTATION—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Open house for the Southside Oneonta Safety and Mobility Project. All welcome to view and discuss project plans and construction. Community Room, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 721-8258.

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the family gardening program at CCESO Grow Garden. 2-part series on beginner gardening topics for the whole family. Ideal for families with children ages 3-11. Held 4:30-6:30 p.m. on 5/20 and 7/15. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Grow Garden, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/05/20/family-gardening-program-part-1

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Apple Barrel Store and Café, 115 State Highway 30A, Schoharie. (518) 295-7179 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Bulldog Run Loop, Delhi. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

PRESCHOOL TUESDAY—10 a.m. “Look at Photography Art Cart.” Toddlers make sun prints. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

STORY TIME—11 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of coconut pineapple curry on chicken, rice, green beans and sugar cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Bassett Hall, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

ADULT EDUCATION—1 p.m. “The CCAL Mystery Series Presents Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.” Presented by Todd Jones. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues 5/26. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FUNDRAISER—3-6 p.m. “RSCS Class of 2027 Brooks’ Chicken BBQ Fundraiser.” Pick-up only. Fees apply; pre-orders encouraged. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1731327474976973&set=a.849878986455164

BEGINNER CROCHET—5:30-7 p.m. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1362890522529044&set=a.546921787459259

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-in Classes.” Free. Continues through 6/9. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2041716836767024/2041716850100356/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

RAFFLE—7 p.m. “Memorial Day Meat Raffle.” West Laurens Fire Department, 2766 State Highway 23, West Laurens. (607) 386-4552 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1385697076925119&set=a.462741532554016

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