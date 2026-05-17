TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, May 18

Archaeology of Otego

with Dave Moyer

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “Archaeology and Excavation of Otego.” Presented by Dave Moyer with the Otego Historical Association. Otego Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 287-4095.

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Village of Cooperstown trustees to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1261277422807596&set=a.418484840420196

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Apple Barrel Store and Café, 115 State Highway 30A, Schoharie. (518) 295-7179 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

ADULT EDUCATION—10 a.m. “John Burroughs’ Woodchuck Lodge.” Presented by Snapper Petta. Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

ADULT EDUCATION—11:30 a.m. “Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program.” Presented by Kelly Morrisey. Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of omelet, hash browns, sausage patty, muffins and a fruit cup. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—Noon. Tech Support with Eric. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Learning Tai Chi: Basic 6 and More.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Card Making with Gloria.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30-5:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. RedCrossBlood.org

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

WORKSHOP—5:30 p.m. “Canva Class Series: Creating Flyers.” Free; registration required. Bring your own laptop/tablet for hands-on learning. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1360008646153500&set=a.458767152944325

FORUM—6 p.m. “Open Forum: School Referendum Library Ballot Initiative.” Followed by Library Board meeting. Open to all Otego community members. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1346377017361853?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COOKBOOK CLUB—6 p.m. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1385290636965861&set=a.544469607714639

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